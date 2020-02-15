Motco Purchases 143 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Motco increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $340.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.