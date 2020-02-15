Motco Has $274,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Motco lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $210.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.01. The stock has a market cap of $407.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

