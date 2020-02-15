Motco Cuts Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Motco decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.