Motco Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $245.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.