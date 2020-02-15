Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Trading Up 5%

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) shares were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

About Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

