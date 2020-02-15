Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MORN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,090. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $165.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $2,856,348.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,165,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,984,194.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $1,288,202.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,215,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,276,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,380 shares of company stock worth $25,141,237. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.