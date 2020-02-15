Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MORN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,090. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $165.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $2,856,348.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,165,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,984,194.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $1,288,202.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,215,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,276,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,380 shares of company stock worth $25,141,237. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Morningstar by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

