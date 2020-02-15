Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Prologis stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 3,296,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. Prologis has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $8,725,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

