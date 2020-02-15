Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.79.
Prologis stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 3,296,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. Prologis has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $8,725,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
