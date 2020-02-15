Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.83. 931,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

