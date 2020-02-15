Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montage Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 760,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Montage Resources by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Montage Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MR stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

MR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

