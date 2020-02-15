Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,010. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.