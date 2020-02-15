Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MONRF stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07.
About Moncler
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
