Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

