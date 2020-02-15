Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

PM opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

