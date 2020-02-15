Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

