Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

