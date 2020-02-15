Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.16 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.