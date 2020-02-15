Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $340.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.22. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $341.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

