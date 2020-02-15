Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

