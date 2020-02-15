Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

