Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $33.48.

