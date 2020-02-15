Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,920 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,171,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,203,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

