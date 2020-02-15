Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. ValuEngine raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

