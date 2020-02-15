MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMAC shares. ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 1,682.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 187,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the third quarter worth $668,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 38.76 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

