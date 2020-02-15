Mixin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.08 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $280.59 or 0.02735176 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $132.93 million and $32.08 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,775 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

