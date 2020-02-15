Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Shares Up 0.2%

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.81, 3,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

