MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $34.00 at SunTrust Banks

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 10,274,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after buying an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 697,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.