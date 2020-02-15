Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.30

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $14.52. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 12,138 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2306 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 1,214.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

