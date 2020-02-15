Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.70. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 190,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 212,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.