Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

