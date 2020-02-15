Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

