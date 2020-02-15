Memex (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 36,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 173,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.