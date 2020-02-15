Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,452. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3,159.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

