Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.49.
Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,452. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
