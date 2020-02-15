McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading Up 124.4%

McorpCX Inc (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s stock price was up 124.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 82,650 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 29,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $633,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. McorpCX had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

McorpCX, Inc provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities.

