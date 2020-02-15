McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $80,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

