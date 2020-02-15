MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $43,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,043,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $166.84. 462,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

