Max Property Group (MPG) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $676,199.00 and $27,806.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008878 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000541 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003176 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

