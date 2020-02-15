Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

MAT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

