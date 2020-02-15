Matchpool Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $202,380.00 and approximately $892.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matchpool has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

