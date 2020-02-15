MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MasTec were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 328,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

