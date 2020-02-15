MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.25.
A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 328,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. MasTec has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
