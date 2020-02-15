MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 328,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32. MasTec has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 147,224 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

