Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $108.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.78. 1,214,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,597. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

