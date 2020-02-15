Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 94,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

