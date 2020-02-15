Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.21 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $605.76 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, GOPAX, BitMart and Bibox. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox, OasisDEX, GOPAX, DDEX, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

