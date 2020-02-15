LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 641.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 859,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $43.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

