LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

