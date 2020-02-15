LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $746,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

