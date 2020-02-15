LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $167,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

