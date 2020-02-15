LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $14.15 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,151,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 113,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 223,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $339.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $339.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

