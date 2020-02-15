LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,962 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $169.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $169.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.