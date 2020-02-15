Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.08.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,533. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after buying an additional 368,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after buying an additional 336,498 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

