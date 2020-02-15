LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

